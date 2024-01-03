Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $170,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

