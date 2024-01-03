uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of uniQure worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

