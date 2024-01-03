Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading Down 1.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

