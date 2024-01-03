Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,722,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

