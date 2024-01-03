Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals by 57.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $567.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.52 and its 200-day moving average is $463.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

