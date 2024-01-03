Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

EXR stock opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

