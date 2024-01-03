Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,706 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,862 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

