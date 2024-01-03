Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 158,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

