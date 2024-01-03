Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.