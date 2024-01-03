Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7,293.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %

DHI opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

