Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,990 shares of company stock worth $19,751,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $604.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.28 and a 52 week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

