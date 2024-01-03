Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $101,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

