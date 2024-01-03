Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $346.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.35 and a 200-day moving average of $377.45. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

