Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.