Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

