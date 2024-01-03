Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $254.98 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

