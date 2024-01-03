Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IAC by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after buying an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

