Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

