Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

