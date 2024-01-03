Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 392.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 877,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 699,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

