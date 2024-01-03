Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

