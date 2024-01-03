Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $311.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.