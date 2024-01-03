Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

