Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

