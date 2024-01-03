Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,513,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IXG stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.