Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

