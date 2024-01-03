VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 298.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter.

PPH opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

