Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

