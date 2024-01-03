Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

