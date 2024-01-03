Vicus Capital Buys 1,038 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PEP stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

