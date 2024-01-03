Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 1,038 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

