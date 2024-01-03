Vicus Capital Invests $251,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

