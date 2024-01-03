Vicus Capital Sells 4,498 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of F stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
