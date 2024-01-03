Vicus Capital Sells 549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

