Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,635 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.