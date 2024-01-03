W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $813.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.15.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

