Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €113.30 ($124.51) and last traded at €114.30 ($125.60). 19,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.45 ($125.77).
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is €114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.