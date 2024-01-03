Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.