Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

