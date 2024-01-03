Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $47,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

