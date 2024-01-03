Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,406.46

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,406.46 ($43.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,656 ($46.56). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,656 ($46.56), with a volume of 144,672 shares trading hands.

WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,045 ($51.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,371 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,407.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,970.41%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

