Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,406.46

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,406.46 ($43.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,656 ($46.56). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,656 ($46.56), with a volume of 144,672 shares trading hands.
WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,045 ($51.51).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,970.41%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
