XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $82.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE XPO opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after buying an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 22.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

