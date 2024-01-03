Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.67.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

