Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,965 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

