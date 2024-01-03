Xponance Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $183.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

