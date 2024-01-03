Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

