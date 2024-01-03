Xponance Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

