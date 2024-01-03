Xponance Inc. Buys 297 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Stephens cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $348.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.66 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.73 and a 200 day moving average of $370.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

