Xponance Inc. Buys 3,179 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $486.61 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.70 and its 200-day moving average is $432.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

