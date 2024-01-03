Xponance Inc. Buys 3,456 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $371.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.44 and its 200-day moving average is $330.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.